Chaplain Kip Nelson of the Lee’s Summit Police Department is this week’s recipient of the Hometown Hero recognition – a campaign sponsored by the City of Lee’s Summit and 106.5 The WOLF which recognizes community members who make a difference in the lives of others.





Lee’s Summit Police Officer Ben Griffin nominated Nelson for his compassion and dedicated community service. Griffin met Nelson shortly after he began volunteering as chaplain for the Lee’s Summit Police Department in 2016. In November 2016, a police officer suffered a medical emergency that sent the officer into a three-day coma. Nelson spent 24-hours a day counseling the officer’s immediate family and his family in blue. The officer did not survive, but Nelson was always there through the healing. Since then, the police department has suffered the loss of two additional officers and Nelson was there for anyone in need, demonstrating what it means to go above and beyond.





“Since meeting Kip back when I needed him, a strong friendship has developed and I have witnessed just how incredible and selfless he is. Not only does Chaplain Kip Nelson give his time to the Lee's Summit Police Department, he created an event in the Lee's Summit community called ‘A Night to Remember’ at Legacy Christian Church. This is a prom for individuals with special needs. I didn't think much of it until I witnessed it myself this past year. Seeing the individuals with special needs dress up, getting pictures taken and the smiles on their faces is truly amazing. Kip is always looking for ways to give back to his community or help people. Kip is married to his wife Kathryn, and lives with his three children, two of whom are adopted. As a police officer, I know a hero when I see one. And Chaplain Kip Nelson is definitely a Hometown Hero in my book!” said Griffin.





Nominate a Hometown hero today and give them the recognition they deserve by visiting 1065TheWolf.com and submitting a nomination now through March 25.





Hometown Heroes are selected every Thursday by the radio station and announced on-air during the 5:30 – 9 a.m. morning show. Morning show hosts Codie and Chris will read the winning nomination and shine a light on each hero for their part in making life better for their community. Recipients will also receive tickets to a Royals game.