Stephanie Walters, administrative assistant for Lee’s Summit Public Works Operations, has been named a Community Hero by 106.5 The Wolf. Shawn Graff, assistant director of public works operations, nominated Stephanie Walters for her impressive coordination of the City’s blood drives. She has been organizing blood drives for 15 years and counting, and has likely touched more lives than we can imagine.





Walters volunteered to be in charge of all the planning for the blood drives throughout the year working with staff at both the Community Blood Center and the City. She assists with sign-ups, marketing efforts, room coordination within City Hall; as well as set-up, clean-up and other duties. In the summer, the blood drive turns into a large community-wide event in cooperation with many community partners.





Walters knows through personal experience why blood donation is important because it helped her daughter years ago. She also knows that by donating blood you save a life and help area hospitals with their blood supply. So, she has made it her mission to donate blood and encourage others to do so as well.





“It’s for these reasons that I know Stephanie Walters is a Community Hero and is worthy of being recognized,” said Graff.





Congratulations to Lee’s Summit’s community Hero Stephanie Walters. With her nomination, she received a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant, courtesy of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce.





While you’re congratulating her, check out the next blood drive, Battle for Blood she’s been coordinating!





Community Heroes recognition is a campaign to shine a well-deserved spotlight on individuals with outstanding character and achievement. The campaign is sponsored by 106-5 the WOLF and the City of Lee's Summit Government.