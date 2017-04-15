Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee’s Summit Drug Take-Back April 29

Lee’s Summit Drug Take-Back April 29

Lee’s Summit Drug Take-Back April 29

April 22, 2017

The public can dispose of medications on Saturday, April 29 from 10 am – 2 pm at five Lee’s Summit locations. Sites include the Lee’s Summit Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, both hospitals and Places Restaurant at John Knox Village. Saint Luke’s East and Lee’s Summit Medical Center will offer drive-through service so residents don’t have to leave their vehicle.

The event allows residents to safely and confidentially dispose of unwanted prescription, over-the-counter and animal medications to deter unintentional use and keep the water supply clean. Needles and inhalers will not be accepted.  The service is free and anonymous.

Since 2010, Lee’s Summit residents have properly disposed of more than 8,000 pounds of medication. The local event is sponsored by Lee's Summit CARES, Lee's Summit Police Department, Lee’s Summit Water Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to accept medication at these Lee’s Summit locations:
• Lee's Summit Police Department: 10 NE Tudor Road
• Jackson County Sheriff's Office:  4001 NE Lakewood Court
• Lee's Summit Medical Center Main Entrance:  2100 SE Blue Parkway
• Saint Luke's East Diagnostic Center: 100 NE Saint Luke's Blvd.
• Places Restaurant at John Knox Village:  1001 NW Chipman Rd

If residents can’t participate on April 29, they can drop off medications year-round at permanent medication drop boxes in the lobbies of the Police and Sheriff's offices and in the Emergency Rooms of both Lee's Summit hospitals.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. The DEA cites studies indicating that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet.

Lee’s Summit CARES is a nonprofit community coalition that focuses on youth substance use, bullying and suicide prevention, parenting education and character development for youth and families of the Greater Lee’s Summit area. To schedule a speaker or make a tax-deductible donation, visit LSCares.org or call (816) 347-3298.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,179
FORMER J.E. DUNN EMPLOYEE, TWO BUSINESS OWNERS INDICTED FOR $840,400 FRAUD SCHEME
Page Views: 1,725
Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer Named Principal Of Year By Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association
Page Views: 1,537
Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree
Page Views: 1,524
Letter to the Editor: April 15, 2017
Page Views: 1,385
Sunshine Law Violation Complaint Filed Against the City
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
R-7 School District Cancelled on Monday, Feb. 3, 2014
R-7 School District Cancelled on Monday, Feb. 3, 2014
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio