Lee’s Summit Drug Take-Back April 29

The public can dispose of medications on Saturday, April 29 from 10 am – 2 pm at five Lee’s Summit locations. Sites include the Lee’s Summit Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, both hospitals and Places Restaurant at John Knox Village. Saint Luke’s East and Lee’s Summit Medical Center will offer drive-through service so residents don’t have to leave their vehicle.





The event allows residents to safely and confidentially dispose of unwanted prescription, over-the-counter and animal medications to deter unintentional use and keep the water supply clean. Needles and inhalers will not be accepted. The service is free and anonymous.





Since 2010, Lee’s Summit residents have properly disposed of more than 8,000 pounds of medication. The local event is sponsored by Lee's Summit CARES, Lee's Summit Police Department, Lee’s Summit Water Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.





Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to accept medication at these Lee’s Summit locations:

• Lee's Summit Police Department: 10 NE Tudor Road

• Jackson County Sheriff's Office: 4001 NE Lakewood Court

• Lee's Summit Medical Center Main Entrance: 2100 SE Blue Parkway

• Saint Luke's East Diagnostic Center: 100 NE Saint Luke's Blvd.

• Places Restaurant at John Knox Village: 1001 NW Chipman Rd





If residents can’t participate on April 29, they can drop off medications year-round at permanent medication drop boxes in the lobbies of the Police and Sheriff's offices and in the Emergency Rooms of both Lee's Summit hospitals.





This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. The DEA cites studies indicating that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet.





Lee’s Summit CARES is a nonprofit community coalition that focuses on youth substance use, bullying and suicide prevention, parenting education and character development for youth and families of the Greater Lee’s Summit area. To schedule a speaker or make a tax-deductible donation, visit LSCares.org or call (816) 347-3298.