Lee's Summit Elementary Gives To Hope House





St. Nick’s visit to Lee's Summit Elementary Raises funds for Hope House. A special visitor made his way to Lee’s Summit Elementary for a Free PTA Movie Night on Tuesday, December 13. Members of the PTA leadership donated funds to Hope House.





Pictured left to right: PTA President Jennifer Daugherty, Vice President Cassi Ferris, Jenn Nussbeck, Chief Development Officer with Hope House, St. Nick, Secretary Maggie Thomas, and Treasurer Tina Heafner.