Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee's Summit Elementary Gives To Hope House

Lee's Summit Elementary Gives To Hope House

Lee's Summit Elementary Gives To Hope House

December 24, 2016

St. Nick’s visit to Lee's Summit Elementary Raises funds for Hope House. A special visitor made his way to Lee’s Summit Elementary for a Free PTA Movie Night on Tuesday, December 13. Members of the PTA leadership donated funds to Hope House.

Pictured left to right: PTA President Jennifer Daugherty, Vice President Cassi Ferris, Jenn Nussbeck, Chief Development Officer with Hope House, St. Nick, Secretary Maggie Thomas, and Treasurer Tina Heafner.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,448
Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
Page Views: 1,207
LSHS Candlelighting Ceremony
Page Views: 944
City Votes To Remove Authority From City Manager To Direct Investigation
Page Views: 888
Teen charged in Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence
Page Views: 837
Council Member Diane Forte Moves To Stop Motions During Council Roundtable
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Henry's Tea Room a Top Dining Experience
Henry's Tea Room a Top Dining Experience
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio