Wendy Hayworth

Tribune Reporter





Two Lee's Summit teams entered into the BotsKC arena for the first time this year. Out of the 19 teams that competed, Summit Technology Academy paced fifth overall and Lee's Summit North placed first, beating out teams that have been in the arena for years.





BotsKC was created to prepare the current generation to fill manufacturing job gap left by retiring Baby Boomers in the metro area through hands-on experience. These robots are designed to be light-weight (with a 15-pound limit) and robust enough to handle battle.





Regionals, such as the Kansas City Regional held on March 24, contain competitors from both high schools and colleges. Certain forms of attack are not allowed, such as EMP, projectiles, or flames. Other than that, however, "the sky's the limit," according to Summit Technology Academy Team Adviser Eric Walters.





The Summit Technology Academy team consists of students from all three Lee's Summit high schools: Kyle Greenwald, Kalub Ford, Tyler Was, Alex Johnson, and Sam Galarnyk. They are sponsored by UNITECH Lee's Summit.





The Lee's Summit North team, sponsored by Creative Blowmolding consists of: Thomas Carr, Xander Higgason, Joe Carr, George Doll, Josh Wilson, Jack Gavin, Skylar Horvath, Levi Madden, and adviser Cameron Clover.





Building began midway through the fall semester where the new teams faced numerous challenges, including settling on their design, making sure they met the safety regulations, and not knowing what awaited them in the arena.





"There's so many things that you don't know until you really get involved," Walters said.

The bot is delivered to the arena early so judges can make sure if meets certain qualifications. Is there a light to tell you when the robot is on? Is there a safe way to handle the weapons so that the students are not interacting with them directly? Is the robot robust enough to even fight? And so on.

"Both teams feel very fortunate for Lee's Summit to go in and place both first in battles and fifth in battles against teams that have been doing this for at least three years, and it's our first year," Walters said.





Since Lee's Summit North placed first, they have the opportunity to go to Nationals on May 18 and 19. Their adviser, Cameron Clover, is scheduled to be at a conference during that time, so the Summit Technology Academy team adviser, Walters, is taking North's team.

"They asked nicely," Walters said.





In the true spirit of camaraderie seen in robotics, some members of the Summit Technology Team are tagging along to help out. They're also letting the North team get some more driving time in by battling their two bots.





"It's probably one of the neatest things," Walters said. "Is that, even though it might be competitive, we're not going to do something like not help someone out just so we have that edge. We'll try to make sure everybody can benefit."