Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Experiencing Food Shortage

Lee's Summit Experiencing Food Shortage

Lee's Summit Experiencing Food Shortage

Lee's Summit Social Services (LSSS) is experiencing a sizable dent in food on their shelves. 

“This is as low as I've seen it in my ten years here. LSSS has approximately 4,000 active clients in Lee's Summit, Lone Jack, Lake Lotawana, and Greenwood,” LSSS Social Worker Janna Walden said.

Qualifying families can have a food appointment monthly to supplement their needs. Walden is pleading for SHELF STABLE BOXED AND CANNED vegetables and soups as well as dry beans, dry rice, pasta, spaghetti sauce, canned vegetables, canned beans, and breakfast cereal. These staple items form the foundation of their grocery bags for clients.

LSSS is located at 108 SE 4th Street in Lee's Summit, MO 64063 down by the old DQ. They are on 4th Street between Green and Douglas streets. 

Food can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mon, Tues, Thurs, and Fri. On Wednesdays they are there 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Please consider donating. Tax receipts are available. 

“Late Summer is our very leanest season with very few large food donations and our clients really need some food help right now,” Walden said. “This year feels especially lean. Thanks and blessings.”




