The Lee’s Summit Fire Department recently underwent a Public Protection Classification (PPC) survey by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) and is proud to announce the City of Lee’s Summit will go to a rating of “Class 2/2X” from its current rating of “Class 3”, where it has been since 2012. The change will take effect June 1, 2017. The rating will also include the City of Greenwood and Unity Village.





The ISO collects information on a community’s fire protection services and provides that information in the form of a Class 1 through Class 10 classification rating to insurance companies. Class 1 represents the best public protection, and Class 10 indicates less than the minimum protection. The split 2x classification indicates there are some areas of service more than 1,000 feet from a fire hydrant.





ISO analyzes public fire protection data using a Fire Suppression Rating Schedule. By evaluating public fire protection services it helps fire departments in planning and budgeting for facilities, equipment, and training. ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program information plays an important part in the underwriting process used by most US insurers. The rating survey rewards communities that support and improve firefighting services and depending upon the insurance provider, may secure lower fire insurance premiums for personal and commercial properties.

The Fire Suppression Rating Schedule looks at several specific areas during the survey. These include emergency communications (dispatch), facilities and equipment, training, response to emergencies, fire prevention activities, water supply for fire fighting, water distribution, and record keeping.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department and Lee’s Summit Water Utilities have met with the ISO representative to go over the results of the survey in detail. The departments will use the information to maintain and improve services, with the goal of a Class 1 rating.





According to the ISO website, there are only two fire departments in Missouri with a higher rating, and 28 with the same rating.





Inviting ISO to do the survey is an example of the commitment the fire department has made to continuous improvement and providing quality services to the community. It is the outstanding support of the citizens, public utilities, and City Council that has allowed the Lee’s Summit Fire Department to make our community a safer place to live and work.