Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee’s Summit Fire Department Improves ISO Rating

Lee’s Summit Fire Department Improves ISO Rating

Lee’s Summit Fire Department Improves ISO Rating

May 6, 2017

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department recently underwent a Public Protection Classification (PPC) survey by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) and is  proud to announce the City of Lee’s Summit will go to a rating of “Class 2/2X” from its current rating of “Class 3”, where it has been since 2012. The change will take effect June 1, 2017. The rating will also include the City of Greenwood and Unity Village.

The ISO collects information on a community’s fire protection services and provides that information in the form of a Class 1 through Class 10 classification rating to insurance companies. Class 1 represents the best public protection, and Class 10 indicates less than the minimum protection. The split 2x classification indicates there are some areas of service more than 1,000 feet from a fire hydrant. 

ISO analyzes public fire protection data using a Fire Suppression Rating Schedule. By evaluating public fire protection services it helps fire departments in planning and budgeting for facilities, equipment, and training. ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program information plays an important part in the underwriting process used by most US insurers. The rating survey rewards communities that support and improve firefighting services and depending upon the insurance provider, may secure lower fire insurance premiums for personal and commercial properties. 
The Fire Suppression Rating Schedule looks at several specific areas during the survey. These include emergency communications (dispatch), facilities and equipment, training, response to emergencies, fire prevention activities, water supply for fire fighting, water distribution, and record keeping.
The Lee’s Summit Fire Department and Lee’s Summit Water Utilities have met with the ISO representative to go over the results of the survey in detail. The departments will use the information to maintain and improve services, with the goal of a Class 1 rating. 

According to the ISO website, there are only two fire departments in Missouri with a higher rating, and 28 with the same rating.  

Inviting ISO to do the survey is an example of the commitment the fire department has made to continuous improvement and providing quality services to the community.  It is the outstanding support of the citizens, public utilities, and City Council that has allowed the Lee’s Summit Fire Department to make our community a safer place to live and work.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,657
Lee's Summit Woman Sentenced for $1.5 Million Embezzlement Schemes, Identity Theft
Page Views: 1,383
Christopher (Chris) S. Smith
Page Views: 885
Ethics Commission Finds Forte in Violation of State Statute, Next Step Lies with City Council
Page Views: 675
Historic Preservation Month Celebrations in May
Page Views: 674
Editorial: The Madness is in the Comments
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Wycoff 60th Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wycoff 60th Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio