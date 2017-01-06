Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Receive Approval for...

Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Receive Approval for Labor Agreement

Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Receive Approval for Labor Agreement

January 6, 2017

By Stephanie Edwards
Tribune Reporter

The Lee’s Summit City Council approved the 2017 labor agreement between the City and IAFF Local 2195 in a unanimous vote during the Council’s January 5 meeting.

During the reading of the proposal, Bill Number 17-11, Councilmember Rob Binney asked for clarification on the agreement’s impact on the budget. "There was an anticipation that there would be enough saving from cost reduction this year that we were going to be able to absorb this labor agreement. Is that correct?”

“That is correct,”  said Nick Edwards, Director of Administration. He reviewed a proposal to the IAFF which included a one-time wage adjustment, paramedic stipend, and salary adjustment. “In exchange for those wage adjustments we are going to find common ground on some contractual things that could help improve the City’s position.” He expressed appreciation for the City’s Executive Board in working on the agreement.

The presentation in October included a projected surplus revenue of approximately $445,000 based on half-year projections. Based on those projections, Edwards said, the IAFF proposal was affordable. He explained that original projections showed a deficit of $711,000, including significant one-time expenses. 

However, significant revenues for Fiscal Year 2016 created a surplus. “We had a phenomenal year of growth,” he said. The deficit was, he said, turned into a small surplus. Projections are still on track for the surplus. “We’re not promising that amount will be returned, but it’s looking really solid,” Edwards said.

“These are significant salary increases, “Binney said. “I’m just trying to understand the total cost of it.”

Edwards responded that the total cost with wages and benefits for both IAFF membership and chief officers would be $1.2 million.

“And that’s in the range that we still are not going to create a deficit,” Binney asked.
“Yes, that is correct,” Edwards said.

Kris Presnell, President of IAFF Local 2195, told the Council that the agreement made with the city went to a vote before the full membership of the IAFF and was passed unanimously. “Our executive board represents 120 members,” he said. “The vote came back with a lot of support and we’re looking forward to moving forward.”

The wage increases will be effective January 14.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,221
One Man Injured In Airplane Crash In Lee's Summit
Page Views: 953
Editorial: The Year That Was 2016
Page Views: 748
Lawrence Howell Hudson
Page Views: 554
Gov. Nixon makes appointments to boards and commissions
Page Views: 504
LSNHS Broncobots To Host Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Jan. 7
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Innovating at J. Bean’s
Innovating at J. Bean’s
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio