Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Receive Approval for Labor Agreement

By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter

The Lee’s Summit City Council approved the 2017 labor agreement between the City and IAFF Local 2195 in a unanimous vote during the Council’s January 5 meeting.





During the reading of the proposal, Bill Number 17-11, Councilmember Rob Binney asked for clarification on the agreement’s impact on the budget. "There was an anticipation that there would be enough saving from cost reduction this year that we were going to be able to absorb this labor agreement. Is that correct?”





“That is correct,” said Nick Edwards, Director of Administration. He reviewed a proposal to the IAFF which included a one-time wage adjustment, paramedic stipend, and salary adjustment. “In exchange for those wage adjustments we are going to find common ground on some contractual things that could help improve the City’s position.” He expressed appreciation for the City’s Executive Board in working on the agreement.





The presentation in October included a projected surplus revenue of approximately $445,000 based on half-year projections. Based on those projections, Edwards said, the IAFF proposal was affordable. He explained that original projections showed a deficit of $711,000, including significant one-time expenses.





However, significant revenues for Fiscal Year 2016 created a surplus. “We had a phenomenal year of growth,” he said. The deficit was, he said, turned into a small surplus. Projections are still on track for the surplus. “We’re not promising that amount will be returned, but it’s looking really solid,” Edwards said.





“These are significant salary increases, “Binney said. “I’m just trying to understand the total cost of it.”





Edwards responded that the total cost with wages and benefits for both IAFF membership and chief officers would be $1.2 million.





“And that’s in the range that we still are not going to create a deficit,” Binney asked.

“Yes, that is correct,” Edwards said.





Kris Presnell, President of IAFF Local 2195, told the Council that the agreement made with the city went to a vote before the full membership of the IAFF and was passed unanimously. “Our executive board represents 120 members,” he said. “The vote came back with a lot of support and we’re looking forward to moving forward.”





The wage increases will be effective January 14.