Lee's Summit Garden Club October 7, 2017

The Garden Club will hold a gather on Tuesday, Oct 10th, 7 - 9 PM; at Winterset Park Community Center, 2505 S W Wintercreek Dr., Lee's Summit, MO 64081.

Our guest speaker will be Brian Chadwick-Robinson with Gardeners Connect. His topic will be "An Addiction: Lilies in the Garden". Refreshments will be provided and visitors are always welcome. Visit our web site www.leessummitgardenclub.org or call 816-540-4036 for additional information.





