Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Garden Club

October 7, 2017

The Garden Club will hold a gather on Tuesday, Oct 10th, 7 - 9 PM; at Winterset Park Community Center, 2505 S W Wintercreek Dr., Lee's Summit, MO 64081.  

Our guest speaker will be Brian Chadwick-Robinson with Gardeners Connect.  His topic will be "An Addiction: Lilies in the Garden".  Refreshments will be provided and visitors are always welcome.  Visit our web site www.leessummitgardenclub.org or call 816-540-4036 for additional information.


