Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit High School Threats Investigated

Lee's Summit High School Threats Investigated

February 4, 2017

By Tribune Staff

According to letters sent out to parents of Lee's Summit High School students, rumors have circulated concerning threats being made against the student body. 

The first email, sent Wednesday afternoon, February 1, explained that rumors of a student planning to "cause harm at Lee's Summit High School on Thursday or Friday" had been investigated and were found to carry "no credibility." 

Parents were assured that school would continue as scheduled. 

Later that same day, parents received another email explaining that a student had been found in possession of a "kitchen knife, approximately six inches in length." 

The investigation into the situation did not find "any specific threats to students or staff," but the possession of the item violated the Safe Schools Act and district policy. Police were contacted and the student was removed from the campus. 

Lee's Summit Police have confirmed that the student was arrested. 

Parents were again assured that classes would continue as normal. 

On Thursday, February 2, parents received a third email that was drafted jointly by the district and the Lee's Summit Police Department. 

New rumors had circulated regarding a text message that had been forwarded "repeatedly, and spread throughout the student body" involving a plan to "commit violence during tomorrow's Courtwarming Assembly." 

The email went on to state that both the Lee's Summit High School Administration and Lee's Summit Police Department investigated the matter and found "no substance to this text rumor, or other rumors, claiming there will be violence during tomorrow's assembly."

Parents were assured once again that classes would presume as normal. As would the Courtwarming Assembly, game, and dance on Saturday. 

There will be an additional police presence during the Courtwarming Assembly as a "precautionary measure." 

"We will continue to keep our families informed and will be vigilant in investigating any and all safety concerns... The safety of our students is our top priority at Lee’s Summit High School. Thank you for your continued support."





