The Lee’s Summit History Museum presents its Black History Month Exhibit beginning Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 12-3 p.m. This exhibit highlights the stories of African Americans who lived in Lee’s Summit between 1865 and 1965. The exhibit is the result of collaboration between museum docents Wanda Norton and Pat Gore, and Reggie James of the Midwest Afro-American Genealogical Interest Coalition.





The exhibit will be open to the public through February during the museum’s winter hours (Thursday and Friday, 12-2 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m). The museum is located at 220 SW Main Street. For more information call 816.363.9718.