Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee’s Summit History Museum Celebrates Black...

Lee’s Summit History Museum Celebrates Black History Month With A New Exhibit

February 3, 2018

The Lee’s Summit History Museum presents its Black History Month Exhibit beginning Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 12-3 p.m. This exhibit highlights the stories of African Americans who lived in Lee’s Summit between 1865 and 1965. The exhibit is the result of collaboration between museum docents Wanda Norton and Pat Gore, and Reggie James of the Midwest Afro-American Genealogical Interest Coalition.

The exhibit will be open to the public through February during the museum’s winter hours (Thursday and Friday, 12-2 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m). The museum is located at 220 SW Main Street. For more information call 816.363.9718.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 964
Two Lee's Summit Residents Reunite After 70 Years
Page Views: 776
LSR7 Board Hears Second Quarter Update And Approves Audit
Page Views: 740
City Planning Commission Recommends Rules For Short-Term Rentals
Page Views: 615
The Evidence of Faith’s Substance" Subject: Evidence #3 for the Truth of Christianity: The Character of God
Page Views: 539
Three Area Cities To Be Recognized As Communities For All Ages
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Major Scott Lyons has accepted the chief of police in Papillion, Nebraska
Major Scott Lyons has accepted the chief of police in Papillion, Nebraska
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune