The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide one of the biggest religious freedom cases in decades. The legal team for the church in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia vs. Comer, includes a father and son whose law office is based in Downtown Lee’s Summit.





At issue is a Missouri Constitutional section called the “Blaine Amendment,” adopted in 1875, which states that money from the public treasury cannot, directly or indirectly, go to aid a church, pastor, or religious entity.





Based on a principle of strict separation of church and state, similar clauses appear in 38 other state constitutions, giving this case its national significance.





In 2012, a small church called Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia, Missouri sought to resurface their preschool playground. This playground, outside of school hours, has an open gate policy, meaning everyone from the neighborhood is welcome to enjoy it.





In the state of Missouri, a 50 cent fee per tire fee is collected on every new tire sale. Everyone pays this fee, including churches. The State uses the fee to fund various programs to reduce tire waste in landfills and to promote public safety on playgrounds. One such program, the Scrap Tire Surface Material Grant, provides a rebate to winning grant applicants for part of the cost of resurfacing a playground with used tire scraps. According to the Department of Natural Resources’s website, “public schools, private schools, parks, non-profit day care centers, other non-profit organizations, and governmental organizations other than state agencies” may apply to receive the rebate grant (up to $20,000 for pour-in-place, $10,000 for loose surface material).





When applying for the grant, Trinity Lutheran Church asked ahead of time if their classification as a church would be a problem.





“It was the employees of the Department of Natural Resources that said ‘don’t worry, we don’t discriminate,’” Attorney Jonathan Whitehead, co-counsel for Trinity with his father Michael Whitehead, said.





That year, 44 applications were received and the state had enough money to fund 15 playgrounds. Trinity Lutheran Church was told its grant application ranked as number five, but then the State said that Trinity Lutheran Church was disqualified from the competition after all, because it was a church, and providing the grant would violate Missouri’s Blaine Amendment.





“They were told, you’ve been denied but you would have received the money, but for the fact that you’re a church,” co-counsel Michael Whitehead said. “A secretary for the Department of Natural Resources sent an email confirming these facts, which was really good evidence for the church.”





The Department of Natural Resources lists previous grant recipients on their website, among the past recipients are: First Christian Church Daycare in Savannah, Heartland Tabernacle, First Baptist Church of Belton; First Baptist Church in Jefferson City; St. Therese Church of the Diocese of Kansas City; and First Christian Church, Noah’s Ark Children’s Center in Marshall.





According to Jonathan Whitehead, “there’s always been this kind of inconsistency, a tug of war over whether to include churches or not, and it may vary from year to year, depending on who’s in the Governor’s mansion.”





The Trinity Lutheran Church president contacted the Alliance for Defending Freedom in Scottsdale, Arizona asking if the state government could indeed discriminate like this. Both Jonathan and Michael are ADF volunteer attorneys. Michael, in fact, has been an ADF allied attorney since its founding in 1994, ADF contacted him to help with the Trinity case in part because he had been co-counsel in another case that went to the US Supreme Court in 1981, and which also involved the Missouri Blaine Amendment, Widmar v. Vincent, 454 U.S. 263.





The Whitehead team is arguing that the State cannot discriminate against grant applicants like Trinity Lutheran Church because of their religious status. Such discrimination is a burden on the Free Exercise of religion protected by the First Amendment, as well as a denial of Equal Protection of the laws under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution..





“What seemed like a small dispute over a small amount of money has triggered a nationally important debate on fundamental principles of church-state relations and constitutional law,” Michael Whitehead said.





The Missouri trial judge decided in favor of the State. At the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, the three judges split two to one, still in favor of the State. Trinity Lutheran Church requested what is called a rehearing en banc, where all ten justices are asked to rehear a case. This was denied, but the vote was five to five. One judge wrote a strong dissent in favor of the church.





“The split vote signaled that this case frames the issue really well,” Michael Whitehead said. “The fact that other courts of appeals have been split on this issue made it at least possible that the Supreme Court would take this case to resolve the split about Blaine Amendments.”





The Whiteheads and ADF asked the Supreme Court to take the case. Maybe 7,000 cases a year are appealed to the high court, with only 70-80 cases being accepted. In early 2016, the Court announced it would hear the Trinity Lutheran appeal. At least four justices must vote to hear an appeal, so many assumed that Justice Antonin Scalia was among the four.





A month or so after the vote, Justice Scalia died.





Then-President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland. Senate leader McConnell announced they would not hold hearings to confirm the appointment during a presidential campaign. Chief Justice Roberts apparently decided to wait to schedule the argument for this and a few other cases until a ninth justice was confirmed after the election. Justice Neil Gorsuch was appointed, confirmed, and sworn in by April 10, 2017, and the case was set for argument on April 19.





It was generally believed that, before the appointment of Justice Gorsuch, the justices might split in a 4/4 tie, which would go in favor of the State, since it had won in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. Gosurch’s vote would be key, but there were no guarantees.





“We thought we were still likely to have a 5/4 split and it could go either way,” Michael Whitehead said.





Questions and statements by justices in oral argument don’t always signal their votes, but they can be revealing. Some court watchers think that six or seven justices may vote for the Whiteheads’ legal position.





Justice Breyer asked that if the state said they were going to provide free fire and ambulance protection to all of its citizens, except for churches due to strict separation of church and state, would that be permissible under the free exercise clause of the US Constitution? What then would be the difference with this grant that is supposed to protect children from playground injuries, church goers or not.





Justice Sotomayor asked if the church’s right to exercise really is burdened by not receiving the grant, stating that they don’t need the new playground surface to hold worship. She seemed inclined to affirm the State.





Justice Kagan responded by saying that having a government program available to the general public, regardless of religious belief, and singling out churches to disqualify them from participating in this public health and safety benefit simply because of who they are, did burden free exercise. It’s wrong to condition a public benefit on giving up religious identity. She also stated that the country has a long history of standing against discrimination based on religion status and that she thought the state should be concerned about that.





“That says, if you’ll just stop being religious, you can qualify,” Michael Whitehead said. “That treats religious persons and organizations like second class citizens somehow.”





“You would hope that religious freedom is a principle that applies to everybody, regardless of political persuasion or philosophy,” Jonathan Whitehead said. “Whatever the separation of church and state has historically meant, it cannot mean that for public safety programs, you deny churches equal access just because they’re churches.”





The Court will likely not make a decision on this case until June 30, the last day of the official term.





