Lee's Summit man charged in Plaza shooting of woman

March 1, 2018

A Lee's Summit man faces several felony charges in connection with the shooting early today of a woman on the Country Club Plaza, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.

Belal S. Rhaimeh, dob: 12/26/1992, faces two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched early today to the 600 block of Ward Parkway on a reported shooting. The victim has sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her legs. She told police that the defendant had shot her. The victim stated she and the suspect left a restaurant together and intended to go to Westport. While driving around the defendant pulled out a handgun and started firing shots out the window. After they met friends in Westport, the victim needed a ride back to her car and the defendant grew angry. She tossed his phone outside the car. He made her get out to get the phone, and she sought the help of a couple parked nearby. They let her sit in their car. When he left the area, she got out and went to her car. The defendant appeared again and blocked her car with his. As the victim tried to leave, he followed. She stated she her pop, pop and she had been shot int he leg. 

Prosecutors requested a bond of $50,000 cash.

Charging Document(s)
*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.


