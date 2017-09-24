Lee's Summit Man Killed In Early Morning Crash

Mugshot from LSPD of

Steven S. Ontiveros of Lee’s Summit

charged with a Class C Felony for

Driving While Intoxicated



By Sgt. Chris Depue Lee's Summit MO Police Department Public Information Unit Supervisor





On 9/24/2017 at approximately 2:10 a.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the area of NE M-291 Highway and NE Swann Road on the report of a two car crash with injuries.





Upon arrival officers located both vehicles, a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer and a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Initial investigation at the scene indicates that the truck was heading north on 291 Highway and ran a red light and struck the passenger door of the Lancer that was crossing the highway eastbound on Swann.





The driver of the Lancer was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody.





The driver of the Lancer was identified as 41 year old Christopher N. Coffelt of Lee’s Summit.





The driver of the truck was identified as 28 year old Steven S. Ontiveros of Lee’s Summit. State Prosecutors have charged Ontiveros with a Class C Felony for Driving While Intoxicated, causing the death of another; bond has been set at $100,000.