Lee’s Summit Man Pleads Guilty To Producing Thousands Of Fake Driver’s Licenses September 15, 2017

Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Lee’s Summit, Mo., man pleaded guilty in federal court today after police officers found thousands of fake driver’s licenses during a search of his residence.

Tracy Allan Ford, 27, of Lee’s Summit, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to a federal information that charges him with one count of producing fraudulent identification documents.

Lee’s Summit police officers executed a search warrant at Ford’s residence on Sept. 29, 2015, after receiving an anonymous tip. Among the items seized from the residence were over 2,300 copies of counterfeit Missouri driver’s licenses (in various stages of production), counterfeit driver’s license producing hardware (such as milling machines and laminators), printers, flash drives and several computers.

Ford told investigators that he had been producing fraudulent Missouri driver’s licenses for profit for the past three years. Ford used specialized materials that he ordered online, including sheets of holograms from a company in China. Lee’s Summit detectives earlier had located a FedEx package, addressed to Ford, which contained multiple sheets of lamination with “Missouri” printed on them. The package was re-sealed and allowed to be delivered to Ford’s address.

The investigation of Ford began on Jan. 26, 2015, when a Lee’s Summit police officer observed an apparently underage female purchase two bottles of rum at Discount Smokes and Liquor. The officer checked with the store clerk and learned that the woman had presented a Missouri driver’s license that indicated her birth year was 1991, thus making it legal for her to purchase alcohol. Because the officer did not believe she was 21 years old, he began an investigation.

When the officer interviewed the woman, he learned that she was only 19 years old and had used a professionally made, fraudulent Missouri driver’s license that she ordered from Ford via e-mail. She paid Ford for the driver’s license by placing money on a “green dot” card and providing the account numbers to Ford via e-mail.

Under federal statutes, Ford is subject to a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Venneman. It was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Secret Service, the Lee’s Summit, Mo., Police Department and the Missouri Department of Revenue.





