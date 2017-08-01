Lee's Summit man who was later shot by police is charged with discharging firearm

A Lee's Summit man who was later shot by police is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon for discharging a firearm from an apartment and exhibiting a weapon in a threatening manner, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.





James B. Shade, dob: 3/28/1972, faces two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.*





According to court documents filed today, Lee's Summit police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Northeast Tudor Road on a threatened suicide.





Police confirmed before arrival that the man was armed with a gun. When the suspect noticed police officers responding, he fired a shot from inside his apartment.





A 12-gauge slug traveled through the front door, toward an officer. When the suspect exited his apartment with a shotgun, officers fired less-lethal rounds at him in an attempt to force him to drop the weapon. When the man moved toward officers, they shot him and he collapsed.





Text messages from Shade's phone stated that "suicide by cop is my best option."





The man is being treated for his injuries.





Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond.





An investigation of police response and use of force will continue and be reviewed, once completed, by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.





*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.



