Lee's Summit Medical Center Receives "A" For Patient Safety

Lee’s Summit Medical Center Receives “A” For Patient Safety

April 29, 2017

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health care system, today released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide.  Lee’s Summit Medical Center is among the 823 hospitals to receive an “A” for their commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients. Lee’s Summit Medical Center is part of HCA Midwest Health, Kansas City’s leading healthcare provider.

Six other HCA Midwest Health hospitals in the Kansas City area received an “A” grade, including Belton Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center and Research Psychiatric Center.
“Our physicians and employees strive to provide the best care and service for every patient and their family,” says Lee’s Summit Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Matt Sogard, FACHE. “This score makes us very proud because it means an independent organization recognizes our high-quality care, too.  Patients and their families choose us because our doctors and nurses are at the top of their professions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Score is one measure of performance and to earn the highest quality grades among all hospitals is truly an honor.”   

“Hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade have achieved the highest safety standards in the country,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an ‘A’ Safety Grade.”

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see HCA Midwest Health hospitals’ full grades, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visitwww.hospitalsafetygrade.org or follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter or Facebook. Consumers can also download the free Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

For more information on Lee’s Summit Medical Center, visit http://leessummitmedicalcenter.com.


