Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Memorial Day Service

Lee's Summit Memorial Day Service

May 26, 2017

Tribune Photo / Ron Wight

Lee's Summit VFW Post 5789 will be holding the annual Memorial Day service to honor military veterans at the World War II Memorial in the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery, 806 SE 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 29. 

The Avenue of Flags surrounding the cemetery will be presented from Friday May 26 through Monday evening. The public is invited to join the VFW and American Legion as we honor our veterans. 

A free breakfast will be served at the Post home located at 329 SE Douglas immediately following the ceremony for all those who attend the service. 



