Lee's Summit Police Arrest Three Person In Connection With Thefts

Lee's Summit Police Arrest Three Person In Connection With Thefts

December 21, 2017

Sgt. Chris Depue
Lee's Summit MO Police Department
Public Information Unit Supervisor

On Wednesday, 12/20/2017 officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of SW Arthur in regard to a report of persons stealing packages from the front porches of several residences.  

The caller who alerted police gave a detailed vehicle and person description and officers responding to the area were able to quickly locate and stop the vehicle.  

An interview with the three occupants of the vehicle yielded information that led to the arrest of all three persons. A search of the car revealed a large quantity of shipping boxes and items that had been taken from residences in the area.  

Officers with Kansas City Police Department notified LSPD that they had located a large quantity of torn open and empty shipping boxes in a roadside ditch near the area of 139th Street and Horridge that they believed were connected to the Lee’s Summit thefts.  

LSPD officers responded to that area and recovered the additional boxes.  

The three persons taken into custody ranged in age from 15 to 18 years of age. All three will face charges of felony stealing that are pending review by a state prosecutor.  

Detectives are working to identify victims and return property to residents at this time.



