By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee's Summit MO Police Department

Public Information Unit Supervisor

On Friday, December 22nd, the Lee’s Summit Police Department conducted a liquor control “sting” operation within the city. The operation targeted retail establishments responsible for following municipal and state law regarding the sale of alcohol to minors.





A total of 27 retail locations were checked, with two clerks being cited for an illegal sale.





During the operation an underage decoy will enter the business and attempt to purchase alcohol while wearing recording equipment to verify actions of both the decoy and business clerk/server. The business clerk/server plays an important role in preventing underage alcohol consumption by completing one task, verifying the age of the purchaser.





If the business clerk/server refuses to sell then management receives a letter congratulating them on the appropriate action of their employee.





If an illegal sale is made a detective with the Special Investigative Unit will enter the business, after the decoy exits and issue a citation for the sale of alcohol to a minor. The clerk/server has the primary responsibility for verifying age which is why they receive the citation and not the business.





If repeated violations do occur at a particular business Missouri State Liquor Control may initiate disciplinary action against the businesses liquor license.





The citations issued to store clerks/servers in the following location:

900 block E. Langsford Rd. – HyVee Gas

3300 block SW 3rd. St. – Longview Phillips 66





The following locations refused to sell/serve the underage decoy:

1100 block NE Douglas St. – Temp Stop

1600 block NE Douglas St. – Douglas Valero

900 block NE Colbern Rd. – Rush Hour #3

1400 block NE M-291 Hwy. – Quick Trip #191

3000 block NE Independence Ave. – Break Time #3161

800 block NE Lakewood Way – Summit Cellar & Spirits

5000 block NE Lakewood Blvd. – Minit-Mart #0577

1100 block NE Rice Rd. – Phillips 66

100 block SE Todd George Rd. – Temp Stop #108

1800 block E. Langsford Rd. – Casey’s General Store

200 block SE M-291 Hwy. – Gomer’s Liquors

300 block SE M-291 Hwy. – Minit Mart #0783

800 block SE M-291 Hwy. – Quick Trip #162

600 block SW Jefferson St. – Traffic Jam Convenience

1300 block SW Market St. – Raising The Bar Liquor

1300 block SW Market St. – Phillips Fuel Mart

100 block SW 150 Hwy. – Quick Trip #200

1200 block SW Arborwalk Rd. – Meiner’s Market

1200 block SW 3Rd. St. – HyVee Gas

900 block SW Oldham Pkwy. – 7-Eleven

300 block SW Ward Rd. – Rush Hour #1

1000 block SW Blue Pkwy. – Quick Trip #183

900 block NW Chipman Rd. – Presto Convenience Store #26

300 block SE 3Rd. St. – Conoco Convenience Plus

200 block SE Grand Ave. – Discount Liquor & Smokes











