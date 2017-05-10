Lee's Summit Police Department asking residents to be alert and report suspicious activity





The LSPD received a report on 10/5/2017 of a suspicious person and vehicle that approached an elementary age student at a bus stop in the area of NW Lake Drive and NW Cimmaron.





The vehicle was described as a small, gray four-door car; the driver was described as a white male in his 30's with short brown hair.





The department is asking residents to be alert and report any suspicious activity by calling 816-969-7390 or by dialing 911.