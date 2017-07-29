Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Police Department Investigating Overnight Shooting

Lee's Summit Police Department Investigating Overnight Shooting

July 29, 2017

Sgt. Chris Depue
Lee's Summit MO Police Department
Public Information Unit Supervisor

On 7/28/2017 at approximately 11:30 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex located in the 700 block of NE Tudor Road to check the welfare of a man who was suicidal. 

Officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the man’s apartment to ensure not only the suspect’s safety, but also the safety of the resident’s in the nearby apartments.  

Officers attempted to make phone contact with the man inside the apartment and also worked to ensure that residents nearby were evacuated to safety as the man had indicated he was armed with a weapon.  

While officers were attempting to contact the man he fired a round from the weapon through the door of the apartment and exited the apartment. 

As the man emerged from the apartment with the weapon in his hands officers gave him verbal commands to release it. When the man refused to release the weapon, he was engaged by officers with less lethal impact rounds. 

The man was struck multiple times by the less lethal rounds and continued to advance towards officers with the weapon in his hands. Officers then fired their weapons and the man was struck by gunfire from the officers. 

The officers on scene immediately rendered first aid to the man and he was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition. 

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave as a matter of routine protocol while the investigation into the incident continues. 

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will review the entire incident once the investigation is complete.


Comments

  1. Linda Gagnon says:
    July 29th, 2017 at 19:27
    I am all for less lethal rounds. Let's see if we can work towards tranquilizer darts. The quicker you neutralize a dangerous individual the safer everyone is. Bravo to the brace and courageous police officers involved.

