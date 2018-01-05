Lee’s Summit Police Department Investigating Triple Shooting Thursday Night

January 5, 2018

By Sgt. Chris Depue

Public Information Unit Supervisor

Lee's Summit MO Police Department

On Thursday, January 4th at approximately 8:00 p.m. emergency crews

responded to the 1100 block of NE Independence in regard to a shooting.





Police were called to the apartment complex after a caller heard multiple gun shots. Upon arrival investigating officers located three victims in an upstairs apartment.





All three victims were transported to area hospitals; two were listed as serious condition, the third was listed as non life threatening.





Detectives are continuing to process the crime scene and develop suspect information and trying to determine what lead up to the shooting.





Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 969-1752