Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Police Department Mourning the Loss of Detective Shawn Rath

August 25, 2017

Sgt. Chris Depue
LSPD Public Information Unit

The men and women of the Lee’s Summit Police Department are mourning the loss of a colleague today.  

Detective Shawn Rath, 44 years of age lost his battle with cancer on August 26th, 2017 surrounded by his wife, parents and friends. Shawn’s life was dedicated to serving not only his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard but also serving his city as a Police Officer and Detective for over ten years.  

The members of the Lee’s Summit Police Department and his family are grateful for the outpouring of love and support that was shown as Shawn fought his battle. Many of you had met Shawn at one of the several community fund raisers that had been done in his honor.

Services for Detective Shawn Rath will be held on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 at Legacy Christian Church, 2150 E. Langsford Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow.



