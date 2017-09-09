Lee's Summit Tribune

LEE’S SUMMIT POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO VEHICLE FATAL CRASH

LEE’S SUMMIT POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO VEHICLE FATAL CRASH

September 9. 2017

By Sgt. Chris Depue
Lee's Summit Police Department

On 9/9/2017 at approximately 4:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to
the area of NE Lienweber Road and NE Todd George Road on the report of a two car crash with
serious injuries. 

Upon arrival, crews located the two vehicles, a GMC pickup that had been traveling
northbound on Todd George Road and a Chevrolet Express van that had been traveling westbound on
Lienweber Road. 

Preliminary investigation indicates that the van was traveling westbound and failed
to stop for the stop sign at Todd George Road; upon entering the intersection, it was struck by the
truck in the northbound lanes. 

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to spin in the roadway;
three occupants of the van were ejected from the van. The van contained a total of eleven occupants,
five adults and six children. 

A passenger in the van was transported and later pronounced dead at a
local hospital; eight occupants of the van as well as one occupant from the truck were transported to
local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. 

The accident remains under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.


