The men and women of the Lee’s Summit Police Department are mourning the death of Officer Thomas Orr.





Officer Orr was off duty and killed in a shooting in Westport Sunday evening.





Officer Orr had been with the LSPD since March of 2015 and he was currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at a middle school. Prior to joining LSPD, Officer Orr worked for the Marshall, Missouri Police Department.





The LSPD is working with investigators with Kansas City Police Department to generate leads and bring Officer Orr’s killer to justice.



