Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Police Officer Killed In...

Lee's Summit Police Officer Killed In Overnight Shooting In Westport

Lee's Summit Police Officer Killed In Overnight Shooting In Westport

August 21, 2017

By Sgt. Chris DePue,
Lee's Summit Police Department

The men and women of the Lee’s Summit Police Department are mourning the death of Officer Thomas Orr. 

Officer Orr was off duty and killed in a shooting in Westport Sunday evening. 

Officer Orr had been with the LSPD since March of 2015 and he was currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at a middle school. Prior to joining LSPD, Officer Orr worked for the Marshall, Missouri Police Department. 

The LSPD is working with investigators with Kansas City Police Department to generate leads and bring Officer Orr’s killer to justice.



