Lee’s Summit Police Officer Slain in Westport Shooting

August 26, 2017





The men and women of the Lee’s Summit Police Department are mourning the death of Officer Thomas Orr. He was off-duty and killed in a shooting in Westport Sunday evening.





Officer Orr had been with the LSPD since March of 2015, and he was currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at a Campbell Middle School. Prior to joining LSPD, Officer Orr had worked for the Marshall, Missouri Police Department.





The school released a statement on August 21 about the death of the officer and stated, in part: “Despite his brief tenure at BCMS, he had impressed staff by quickly establishing rapport with our students. We will miss his positive attitude and focus on students.”





A Memorial Service was held for Officer Orr Thursday morning at Abundant Life Church in Lee’s Summit. Funeral service and burial will be in his hometown outside of Chicago, Illinois.





The LSPD continues to work with the Kansas City Police Department to bring Officer Orr’s killer or killers to justice.





According to the Kansas City Police Department, of the approximately 200 people present at Californos when Officer Orr was killed, only three witnesses came forward immediately following the officer’s murder.





LSPD Chief Travis Forbes told the City Council in his comments at the August 24 meeting that more witnesses had come forward since that time.





Please call 816-474-TIPS if you have any information.