Tribune Photo/Bill Morrow

By Tribune Staff





Over 150 people joined law enforcement officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 6 to help Special Olympics Missouri athletes. As part of the ongoing relationship between law enforcement agencies and SOMO, the Freezin for a Reason ride helps to raise money for over 17,000 athletes around the state.





LSPD hosted the Freezin for a Reason Ride with doors opening at Gail’s Harley Davidson at 10:00 a.m. for waffles and hot drinks. The Jeep/motorcycle/convertible ride began at 1:00 p.m. and ended at Stuey McBrews in Lee’s Summit. A complimentary chili dinner was followed by a charity auction. This years’s Freezin for a Reason Ride and Auction raised over $9,500 according Sgt. Chris Depue, Public Information Unit Supervisor LSPD. With the Tip a Cop Event, the Kickin' it with Cops Event, and the Freezin for a Reason Ride, LSPD's Special Olympics team has raised over $21,000 so far. All proceeds go to Special Olympics Missouri.





Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 17,000 athletes participate in 21 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.





Special Olympics Missouri is proud of their financial health returning 87 percent of every dollar back to program services. They are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau A+ Charity Accreditation, Charity Navigator 4-star rating and an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2013.