The Jeep/motorcycle/convertible ride begins at 1p.m. and ends at Stuey McBrews in Lee’s Summit. There will be a complimentary chili dinner followed by a charity auction. All proceeds go to Special Olympics Missouri.

LSPD will be hosting The Freezin for a Reason Ride on January 6th 2018. Registration will be at Gail’s Harley Davidson at 11a.m., doors open at 10 a.m. for Waffles & Hot drinks!

Join law enforcement officers from Lee’s Summit Police Department in helping Special Olympics Missouri athletes. As part of the ongoing relationship between law enforcement agencies and SOMO, the Freezin for a Reason ride helps to raise money for over 16,000 athletes around the state.

So come on out and show your support for Police officers and Special Olympics athletes on January 6th by entering the Freezin for a Reason Ride @ Gail’s Harley Davidson!





Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 17,000 athletes participate in 21 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.





Special Olympics Missouri is proud of our financial health returning 87 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau A+ Charity Accreditation, Charity Navigator 4-star rating and an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2013.





Thank you for trusting us with your donations, volunteer time and your goodwill.





Visit Special Olympics at www.somo.org. Engage with us on Twitter @somissouri; fb.com/specialolympicsmo.