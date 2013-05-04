Lee's Summit Police Report An Arrest In Hit and Run Accident October 5, 2017

The Lee’s Summit Missouri Police wishes to thank the public for the tips and information that came to us regarding the pedestrian hit and run accident that occurred yesterday.

Based upon information received, investigators were able to locate the vehicle and the suspect involved in the crash.

The suspect remains in custody and the case is being reviewed by prosecutors for the filing of charges.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable, but serious condition with multiple fractures

Sgt. Chris Depue Lee's Summit MO Police Department Public Information Unit Supervisor

The Lee’s Summit Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a hit and run accident from early this morning that has left a local woman with serious injuries.

The accident happened this morning, 10/4/2017 between 6:50 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. in the area of NE Lakewood Way south of 40 highway.

The victim was walking beside the road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle. The force of the impact threw her to the shoulder where she was discovered by a passing motorist and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper.

The victim was wearing a bright, lime green shirt and would have been walking southbound on Lakewood Way near Moss Point Road.

The victim routinely walks this area, so motorists who frequent the area may have seen the victim previously.

A broken headlight and fragments were recovered from the scene of the crash; our investigators are working to determine the vehicle types and makes that the headlight would fit based upon the part numbers on the glass.

Based on information obtained from the headlight, we are able to narrow the vehicle type down to a 2004-2012 Ford, E-Series van. This is a common van and we don't have any information on the specific series or color.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she remains with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle in the area this morning is urged to call our Traffic Unit at 816-969-1770 with information.








