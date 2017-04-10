Lee's Summit Police Seeking Tips In Hit and Run Accident This Morning

The Lee’s Summit Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a hit and run accident from early this morning that has left a local woman with serious injuries.





The accident happened this morning, 10/4/2017 between 6:50 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. in the area of NE Lakewood Way south of 40 highway.





The victim was walking beside the road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle. The force of the impact threw her to the shoulder where she was discovered by a passing motorist and a Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.





The victim was wearing a bright, lime green shirt and would have been walking southbound on Lakewood Way near Moss Point Road.





The victim routinely walks this area, so motorists who frequent the area may have seen the victim previously.





A broken headlight and fragments were recovered from the scene of the crash; our investigators are working to determine the vehicle types and makes that the headlight would fit based upon the part numbers on the glass.





The woman was transported to a local hospital where she remains with serious injuries.





Anyone who may have seen a vehicle in the area this morning is urged to call our Traffic Unit at

816-969-1770 with information.



