Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee's Summit R-7 Community Group Travels To...

Lee's Summit R-7 Community Group Travels To Jefferson City

April 29, 2017

Lee’s Summit R-7 Community Group Travels To Jefferson City

April 29, 2017

The Lee’s Summit R-7 community members are pictured with Sen. Will Kraus

Members of several Lee’s Summit R-7 School District community groups traveled to Jefferson City April 20 to talk to state elected officials representing this area, advocating for adequate and fair funding for public schools and other legislative priorities.

Individuals making the advocacy trip were representatives of the R-7 Board of Education and Citizens’ Advisory Committee. The group consisted of Phyllis Balagna and Jackie Clark of the Board of Education; Dr. Dave Benson, interim superintendent; Dr. Brent Blevins, deputy superintendent; Elaine Bluml, Jaime Lyon, Mark Van Blaricum, Genevieve Boehm and Carrie Williams, all of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee.

The group met with the following legislators: Sen. Will Kraus, Sen. John Rizzo, Rep. Rick Brattin, Rep. Mike Cierpiot, Rep. Gary Cross, Rep. Donna Pfautsch, Rep. Rebecca Roeber, Rep. Rory Rowland, Rep. Joe Runions and Rep. Dan Stacy.

During the meetings, the community members focused on the district’s legislative priorities for the 2017 Missouri General Assembly session and discussed pending legislation. 

The R-7 School District’s complete list of legislative priorities is available on the district’s website at http://www.lsr7.org/district/2013-legislative-platform/. This website also includes a Toolkit for Advocacy, legislators’ voting records and contact information for elected officials. Community members are also invited to sign up for the district’s legislative electronic advocacy newsletter by visiting http://eepurl.com/KnDQL.


Emma Marie Aronson Memorial 5K Run
Emma Marie Aronson Memorial 5K Run
