A total of 19 Lee’s Summit R-7 staff members are participating in the school district’s recognized Leadership Academy, a unique internship program designed to grow and develop leaders currently working within the district. The program began in 2013, and this year’s participants are the third cohort.





Through the Leadership Academy, participants meet once each month to prepare for future administrative positions while also learning how to better serve as mentors and leaders in their current jobs.





The internship program provides R-7 certified staff with the opportunity to experience best practice, gain insight into administrative procedures and processes and develop leadership skills that are necessary for a successful career in administration, said Dr. Jeff Miller, R-7 associate superintendent for Human Resources who also initiated the program.





"We've been overwhelmed by the success we're having in putting our energies into growing our current staff as future administrators," Dr. Miller said. "The employees completing this program have an appreciation and understanding of school leadership. The Leadership Academy also helps us retain qualified employees who are able to fill administrative roles as they become open."

Andrew Hookie, a teacher at Sunset Valley Elementary, praised the program for its real-world learning experiences, focusing on leadership in practice.





“This has been a truly rewarding experience,” Mr. Hookie said. “I've really enjoyed the Leadership Academy and the ability to work with the great team of R-7 administrators. Each class topic is uniquely different in how it relates to the variety of things a building leader will face.”

Heather Hamilton, a teacher at Great Beginnings Early Education Center, said she applied for the program to expand her leadership skills and help her achieve her career goals.

"I was interested in participating in the Lee's Summit R-7 Leadership Academy to help me with expanding my leadership skills so that one day I can be an educational leader who can instill, in teachers, the passion for continuous learning, ultimately impacting students and families, in a positive way,” Mrs. Hamilton said. “I feel that the Leadership Academy has provided these opportunities, by allowing me to shadow administrators, and through conversations and dialogue, with my colleagues, during the Leadership Academy sessions.”





Leadership Academy participants this year include Nancy Bartlett, Ashley Barton, Tori Barton, Becky Bien, Beth Bock, Kendra Burke, Mary Fleming, Matthew Hague, Heather Hamilton, Kim Hartman, Andrew Hookie, Julie James, Evonne Medrano, Nicole Nowlin, Brian Ray, Rachel Smith, Lindi Todd, Kelli Trask and Brianna Wessley.





Employees participating in the program come from all areas within the school district and include elementary, middle-school and high-school teachers; counselors; and instructional technology and curriculum specialists. To join the program, the staff members are required to complete an application process.





Within the year-long program, employees participate in nine monthly sessions focusing on topics such as school culture and instructional program; learning environment; collaboration with faculty and the community; and integrity, fairness and ethics in learning. The sessions feature several guest experts sharing information from various areas of the school district. In addition, participants must complete a group project and three administrative job shadows, attend several Board of Education and other administrative district meetings and maintain a Leadership Academy portfolio. The Leadership Academy also includes several textbooks and other resources.