Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit R-7 Notice of September Meetings

Lee's Summit R-7 Notice of September Meetings

September 26, 2016

Upcoming Meetings:

  • Meeting Sep 27, 2017 - Finance Committee 8 a.m. Category Finance Subject Finance Committee Report Type Information, Report 
The Finance Committee meets prior to the Board Meeting each month to review the Treasurer's Report, Transfer of Funds, Bills for Payment, and Construction Change Orders. The Finance Committee's recommendations may change based on the outcome of their meeting. The Board of Education will be asked to take action following the recommendations of the Finance Committee.
  • Meeting Sep 28, 2017 - Open to go into Closed Session 4:30 p.m. Category Meeting Opening Subject Call to Order Type Procedural 

  • Meeting Sep 28, 2017 - Regular Board Meeting 7 p.m. Category Meeting Opening Subject Call to Order Type Procedural 

  • Meeting Sep 28, 2017 - Tax Rate Hearing/Special Meeting 6:30 p.m. Category Meeting Opening Subject Call to Order Type Procedural
 
 



