Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Releases...

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Releases Statement about Officer Thomas Orr

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Releases Statement about Officer Thomas Orr

August 21, 2017

Dear Bernard Campbell Middle School Families,

We have some tragic news to share with you about one of our school staff members. Officer Thomas Orr, our school’s resource officer, passed away Sunday evening as a result of a random shooting in Kansas City. Officer Orr was new to our school and had been working with students since the first week of school. Despite his brief tenure at BCMS, he had impressed staff by quickly establishing rapport with our students. We will miss his positive attitude and focus on students.

On Tuesday, we will have additional counselors available at our school to work with students and staff members as needed.  Young people may deal with loss in many different ways including feeling sad, "clinging" to other adults or friends, fearing the loss of others close to them, and eating or sleeping disturbances. Information about helping children cope with grief is included on the R-7 website at www.lsr7.net by selecting "Parents" and then "Parenting Information."



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,826
Early-stage Startup Adding Dozens Of New Jobs To Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,110
Lee’s Summit R-7 to cancel school on Monday, Aug. 21, due to solar eclipse
Page Views: 988
Lee’s Summit School District Sweeps Regionals
Page Views: 793
Solar Eclipse Eye Safety
Page Views: 784
Structure Fire, 261 NE Bayview Drive, Lee's Summit
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lake Lotawana Ski Club Performs at Lake Fest 2011
Lake Lotawana Ski Club Performs at Lake Fest 2011
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio