Brandon Sanders is One of Eight General Managers Recognized with This Honor

Red Lobster presented Brandon Sanders, General Manager of the Red Lobster located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with the company’s People Developer Award. He is one of eight General Managers selected for this award from the more than 700 Red Lobster restaurant leaders throughout North America.





Last year, Sanders received the company’s top honor – the Lighthouse Club Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership, living Red Lobster’s core values and achieving top financial performance in the company’s fiscal year.





Presented annually, the Red Lobster People Developer Award recognizes restaurant leaders who have consistently helped Red Lobster Managers and Team Members grow within the company and serve as a mentor to others. Sixty-four percent of Red Lobster Managers are promoted within the company with the help of great leaders like Sanders who train and provide them with new skills to advance their careers and pursue their professional dreams.

“Brandon excels at being a teacher,” said Chip Wade, Red Lobster’s Executive Vice President of Operations. “Red Lobster has always been a place where people can pursue their professional dreams. Brandon embraces this, discovering areas of improvement for his trainees, motivating them and then following up with constructive feedback.”

Sanders identifies potential leaders on his team and inspires them to advance their career. Most notably, Sanders continues development far beyond the conclusion of the Manager in Training (MIT) program. The MIT program takes place over 10 weeks and provides participants with the necessary skills and leadership capability to become a Restaurant Manager. Sanders believes the learning never stops and continually teaches his team how to evolve their career path after the program.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of being a General Manager is the opportunity to mentor, train and lead others,” said Sanders. “My top priority is always to create a memorable experience for our guests, but I am equally as passionate about supporting my Team Members and helping them grow in their careers here.”

Visit Sanders and his team at the Lee’s Summit Red Lobster located at 670 Northwest Blue Parkway.



