Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Robotics Teams Kick-Off New Season with Pancakes

January 28, 2017

Tribune Photo/Ron Wight

X-Wing Fighter with R2-D2 piloting that was used by the US Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps during the home Falcon football games.

The Lee's Summit North Broncobots continued their annual tradition of kicking of the FIRST Robotics build season by hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser. 

The official season began on January 7, 2017 with the live NASA broadcast explaining this year's game, STEAMWORKS. 
 
Pancakes and sausage were served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the NASA live-stream beginning at 9 a.m. in the performing arts center. 

FIRST STEAMWORKS embraces the "steampunk" style and pits two alliances (each made of three teams) against each other. The alliances, referred to as adventure clubs in the FIRST game animation, are tasked with powering their airships. They are to build steam pressure, install gears to turn the rotors, and climb aboard for liftoff in order to prepare for a "long distance air-ship race."


RANDOM PICK
MDC issues immediate FIRE BAN on all conservation areas
MDC issues immediate FIRE BAN on all conservation areas
