Tribune Photo/Ron Wight

The Lee's Summit North Broncobots continued their annual tradition of kicking of the FIRST Robotics build season by hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser.





The official season began on January 7, 2017 with the live NASA broadcast explaining this year's game, STEAMWORKS.

Pancakes and sausage were served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the NASA live-stream beginning at 9 a.m. in the performing arts center.





FIRST STEAMWORKS embraces the "steampunk" style and pits two alliances (each made of three teams) against each other. The alliances, referred to as adventure clubs in the FIRST game animation, are tasked with powering their airships. They are to build steam pressure, install gears to turn the rotors, and climb aboard for liftoff in order to prepare for a "long distance air-ship race."