Argentina and Paraguay Group Study Exchange Delegation (l to r): Raquel Medina (hotel owner), Jonathan Keller (music teacher), Kim LaSage (Rotary District 6040 Governor), Gonzalo Acuna (Accountant), Valeria Favaron (Engineer in Information Systems), Jorge Dellamea (Lawyer)

By Dan Hall





Lee’s Summit’s three Rotary Clubs co-hosted visitors from Argentina and Paraguay on a “good will” Group Study Exchange (GSE) mission May 14-18, 2017. These five South American visitors toured all of northern Missouri Rotary District 6040 from April 20 through May 18, 2017. They stayed in the homes of local Rotarians during their visits to various communities.





Four of the GSE visitors were from Argentina and one was from Paraguay. All except the team leader they were ages 28 to 39 years old. One GSE Team member was an attorney, one an accountant, one a hotel owner, and one a high school music teacher. The team leader, a Rotarian, was an information technology specialist.





Team members visited various points of interest during their time in Missouri. They made presentations to several Rotary Club meetings including one at the Lee’s Summit Rotary Youth Camp on Colburn Road. While in the Lee’s Summit area, they visited the Lee’s Summit Technology Center, Campbell Middle School, and Powell Gardens.





On their last day in Missouri, they enjoyed an agricultural/conservation tour hosted by Dan Hall. On this tour, they visited an “Old Order” Mennonite farm, the 14,000 acre August A Busch Wildlife Area, and a farm family. Here, they learned about new technology & sales strategies for a 2,500 acre soybean, wheat, corn, and cow/calf operation hosted by Missouri Farm Bureau Board member, Mary Fischer.





Lee’s Summit’s three Rotary clubs are in partnership with the other 52 Rotary Clubs in Missouri. Known as Rotary District 6040 they hosted the visiting GSE team.





Rotary International is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace throughout the world. There are approximately 1.2 million Rotarians who are members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in nearly 170 countries. Rotary International is second in size only to the United Nations.

For more information regarding Rotary, contact Dan Hall, danhall6040@att.net.