Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee’s Summit Rotary Clubs Host Argentina and...

Lee’s Summit Rotary Clubs Host Argentina and Paraguay Visitors

Lee’s Summit Rotary Clubs Host Argentina and Paraguay Visitors

May 20, 2017

Argentina and Paraguay Group Study Exchange Delegation (l to r): Raquel Medina (hotel owner), Jonathan Keller (music teacher), Kim LaSage (Rotary District 6040 Governor), Gonzalo Acuna (Accountant), Valeria Favaron (Engineer in Information Systems), Jorge Dellamea (Lawyer)

By Dan Hall

Lee’s Summit’s three Rotary Clubs co-hosted visitors from Argentina and Paraguay on a “good will” Group Study Exchange (GSE) mission May 14-18, 2017. These five South American visitors toured all of northern Missouri Rotary District 6040 from April 20 through May 18, 2017. They stayed in the homes of local Rotarians during their visits to various communities.

Four of the GSE visitors were from Argentina and one was from Paraguay. All except the team leader they were ages 28 to 39 years old. One GSE Team member was an attorney, one an accountant, one a hotel owner, and one a high school music teacher. The team leader, a Rotarian, was an information technology specialist. 

Team members visited various points of interest during their time in Missouri. They made presentations to several Rotary Club meetings including one at the Lee’s Summit Rotary Youth Camp on Colburn Road. While in the Lee’s Summit area, they visited the Lee’s Summit Technology Center, Campbell Middle School, and Powell Gardens.

On their last day in Missouri, they enjoyed an agricultural/conservation tour hosted by Dan Hall. On this tour, they visited an “Old Order” Mennonite farm, the 14,000 acre August A Busch Wildlife Area, and a farm family. Here, they learned about new technology & sales strategies for a 2,500 acre soybean, wheat,  corn, and cow/calf operation hosted by Missouri Farm Bureau Board member, Mary Fischer.

Lee’s Summit’s three Rotary clubs are in partnership with the other 52 Rotary Clubs in Missouri. Known as  Rotary District 6040 they hosted the visiting GSE team.

Rotary International is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace throughout the world. There are approximately 1.2 million Rotarians who are members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in nearly 170 countries.  Rotary International is second in size only to the United Nations.
For more information regarding Rotary, contact Dan Hall, danhall6040@att.net.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,146
Lee’s Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award
Page Views: 2,235
TRAFFIC SWITCH: Motorists on U.S. 50 Will Switch to New Pavement At Route 291
Page Views: 1,476
Justice for Jake Memorial Run and Walk Aims to Fight Benzo Epidemic
Page Views: 1,326
Lee’s Summit Lawyers Bring Religious Freedom Case Before the Supreme Court
Page Views: 727
#practices4life by Jim Blake
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
A Season Of Giving In Lee’s Summit
A Season Of Giving In Lee’s Summit
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio