Lee's Summit Structure Fire at 713 SE 11th Street
April 2017, 2017
5:31 AM
By Assistant Chief Jim Eden
Lee’s Summit Fire Department
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO— On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 4:18 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 713 SE 11th Street.
When the fire department arrived, the single-story, single family residence was heavily involved in fire.
Initially crews were operating in a defensive mode to fight the fire and protect a nearby house. Crews had the fire under control by 4:56 a.m. All occupants of the house have been accounted for.
Fire department operations are continuing.
Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.