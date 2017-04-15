Lee's Summit Structure Fire at 713 SE 11th Street

April 2017

5:31 AM





By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department





LEE'S SUMMIT, MO— On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 4:18 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 713 SE 11th Street.

When the fire department arrived, the single-story, single family residence was heavily involved in fire.





Initially crews were operating in a defensive mode to fight the fire and protect a nearby house. Crews had the fire under control by 4:56 a.m. All occupants of the house have been accounted for.

Fire department operations are continuing.

Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.