Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee's Summit Structure Fire at 713 SE 11th...

Lee's Summit Structure Fire at 713 SE 11th Street

Lee's Summit Structure Fire at 713 SE 11th Street

April 2017, 2017
5:31 AM

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden
Lee’s Summit Fire Department 

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO— On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 4:18 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 713 SE 11th Street.
 
When the fire department arrived, the single-story, single family residence was heavily involved in fire. 

Initially crews were operating in a defensive mode to fight the fire and protect a nearby house. Crews had the fire under control by 4:56 a.m. All occupants of the house have been accounted for.
 
Fire department operations are continuing.
 
Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,279
FORMER J.E. DUNN EMPLOYEE, TWO BUSINESS OWNERS INDICTED FOR $840,400 FRAUD SCHEME
Page Views: 1,626
Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree
Page Views: 1,466
Letter to the Editor: April 15, 2017
Page Views: 1,368
Sunshine Law Violation Complaint Filed Against the City
Page Views: 1,194
DICK’S Sporting Goods to Host Grand Opening
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
McCaskill Blasts U.S. House for Shutting Down Government
McCaskill Blasts U.S. House for Shutting Down Government
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio