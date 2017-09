Lee's Summit Sunrise Rotary's Fly-a-Flag program places flags around local businesses and homes four times per year.





Customers pay $50 to have a flag placed in front of their business or home for Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.





Lee's Summit Sunrise Rotary began this program several years ago and meet at the Gamber Center every Friday at 7:15 AM.





For more information contact Pete Peoples at (816)966-0400 or (816)200-4934.