Allison Hoffman, a teacher at Westview Elementary School, has been recognized as the first recipient of the Community Heroes Program – a campaign recognizing individuals with outstanding character and achievement sponsored by 106.5 The Wolf and the City of Lee’s Summit.





The announcement was made live on The Wolf on Thurs., Jan. 26, by morning show personalities Roger & Codie who summarized the nomination emailed to the radio station by Laura Hoffman, Allison’s sister.





The following is an excerpt of the email sent to the radio station by Laura about why Allison should be the recipient of the Community Heroes recognition: “Allison is an amazing teacher as she knows that all children do not learn the same way. This year she changed the seating in her classroom to include alternative seating options like wobble stools, stand up desks and tables instead (of) desks. She also cares passionately about the success of her students … and has an amazing way of getting to know each child as (an) individual. Knowing them as people helps her to understand where they are coming from and what could potentially cause struggles at school. Her biggest asset is that she considers the kids to be her kids and she pours her heart and soul into their education,” said Laura.





Allison’s response to being honored, “I was and am completely surprised by the nomination. As a person, it's nice to be recognized any time somebody thinks what you do is important or meaningful. As an educator, this award is particularly special. I love my kids and am passionate about helping each student find his/her own success.”





She has been helping students reach their academic potential as a 6th grade teacher at Westview Elementary School in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District for 14 years. In fact, her entire teaching career has been at this school in the community she has proudly lived and called home her entire life.

Besides the recognition associated with the Community Heroes honor, Allison will receive a $100 Llywelyn’s Pub gift card from the radio station.

Congratulations Allison!





Here’s how you can nominate your community hero:

Visit http://www.1065thewolf.com/contest/community-heroes#/ to submit your nomination

The Wolf’s morning show personalities Roger & Codie, who broadcast live from 5:30 to 10 a.m. weekdays, will salute a local community hero from the metro every Thursday from now until April 16. Besides the much deserved radio recognition, the selected recipient will receive a prize from 106.5 The Wolf. The winners are selected each week by the radio station.





Throughout the Community Heroes program, you will also hear radio spots featuring Lee's Summit Mayor Randy Rhoads, City Manager Steve Arbo, Police Chief Travis Forbes, Fire Chief Rick Poeschl, Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce President Tim Arbeiter, Lee's Summit Economic Development Council President and CEO Rick McDowell and more talking about what makes our Lee’s Summit community great.





