Courtesy Photo

By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





The Lee’s Summit Titans Football Club had much to celebrate at the end of their youth football season. Parents, players, and coaches met on Sunday, December 11 at Lee’s Summit North High School for their annual end-of-year banquet.





For the second straight year, the 7U (seven years and under) Mitey Mites I Pop Warner Team walked away with the Truman Bowl Championship title. Additionally, the 9U (nine years and under) Titans Football Team went undefeated for the third year in a row. According to Titans Coach Kevin McIntosh, the 9U team ended this season with a cumulative record over the past three years of 36-0.





The annual event is a celebration of the teams’ productive years, as well as recognition of their hard work. “Our kids get after it and work hard,” McIntosh said. “This is something different than just a small pizza party at the end of the year. We do it to celebrate their hard work and achievement.”





For the Lee’s Summit Titans, the end of a successful football season is about more than just games won in the record books. “All of our coaches have the same philosophy, to do right by our kids,” McIntosh said. “We teach them to play football competitively, but we also teach them to play with integrity and sportsmanship. We teach life skills, not just life lessons.”





This year, the players demonstrated those core values at the annual event. At the suggestion of a parent, the team collected Christmas gifts to be sent to Lee’s Summit Social Services to be distributed among children who are in need. “I would certainly call it a success,” McIntosh said of the gift drive. “We see value in it, not only the impact on the community but the maturing of our kids.”





Each of the Lee’s Summit Titans coaches shares a passion of the game of football, and for the opportunity to shape the young lives they coach, according to Coach McIntosh. “As coaches, one of our main priorities is to offer our kids the best possible youth football experience," he said.





The Lee’s Summit Titans coaches are Chad Burkhart, Head Coach 7U; Tony Croft, Assistant Coach 7U; Brandon Gehrs, Head Coach 8U; Wade Fitzmaurice, Assistant Coach 8U; Kevin McIntosh, Head Coach 9U; Brett Yount, Assistant Coach 9U; and Donnie Chatmon, Assistant Coach 9U.





Added to the list of dedicated coaches is Jamar Mozee, Lee’s Summit North Head Football Coach, whom McIntosh credits with constant support of the youth teams.