Claire Tadokoro is a senior at the University of Missouri-Kansas City studying Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism and a minor in Spanish. She writes for their student newspaper, University News.





Previously, Tadokoro interned at Mix 93.3 in the fall of 2016 and has recently completed a spring internship with KCUR 89.3.





During her time at the Tribune, she will write stories, conduct interviews, and assist with daily office work.





Claire has lived in Lee's Summit for 20 years and is a 2014 Lee's Summit High School graduate.