Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley

Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley

September 1, 2017

September 1, 2017

Longtime Lee’s Summit journalist Russ Pulley has joined the staff at the Lee’s Summit Tribune. 
Russ began his career in journalism back in the early 1980s when, seeking a change, he approached the Oak Grove Banner and offered to take photos for the paper, just for the experience. 

Within a few weeks, the editor offered him a full-time job as a photographer and news writer. He was then hired by The Kansas City Star where he worked from 1987 until he was laid off in 2009. 

Following the lay-off from The Star, Russ pursued another field of employment. In 2012, the Lee’s Summit Journal offered him a job and he returned to journalism until last month when another round of layoffs separated him from the paper.

Russ studied communication studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Russ makes his home in Lee’s Summit. He is a grandfather to five grandchildren, and father to two adult children, a son and a daughter, as well as one son who passed away. He is raising a younger son who is in middle school. Russ and his younger son are involved in a Boy Scout Troop in Blue Springs. 



