Longtime Lee’s Summit journalist Russ Pulley has joined the staff at the Lee’s Summit Tribune.

Russ began his career in journalism back in the early 1980s when, seeking a change, he approached the Oak Grove Banner and offered to take photos for the paper, just for the experience.





Within a few weeks, the editor offered him a full-time job as a photographer and news writer. He was then hired by The Kansas City Star where he worked from 1987 until he was laid off in 2009.





Following the lay-off from The Star, Russ pursued another field of employment. In 2012, the Lee’s Summit Journal offered him a job and he returned to journalism until last month when another round of layoffs separated him from the paper.





Russ studied communication studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.





Russ makes his home in Lee’s Summit. He is a grandfather to five grandchildren, and father to two adult children, a son and a daughter, as well as one son who passed away. He is raising a younger son who is in middle school. Russ and his younger son are involved in a Boy Scout Troop in Blue Springs.