Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee’s Summit Water Utilities Celebrates Grand Opening

December 23, 2017

Tribune Photo/Joey Hedges

Pictured (back row): Stephen Arbo, City Manager; Glen Jones, Water Utilities Advisory Board; Kyle Gorrell, Water Utilities Advisory Board; Mike Atcheson Water Utilities Advisory Board Chair 
(front): Cynda Rader, Water Utilities Advisory Board; Kay Ford, Water Utilities Advisory Board; Mark Schaufler, Director or Water Utilities; Trish Carlyle, City Council; Randy Rhoads, Mayor; Rob Binney, Mayor Pro Tem; Diane Forte, City Council; Fred DeMoro, City Council

The Lee’s Summit Water Utilities held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, December 15 at 1200, SE Hamblen Road. 

The site features a Customer Service vestibule and welcome center, a field-crew ready-room, plenty of office and work space for all current and anticipated employees, locker rooms, equipment and material storage facilities, an equipment wash bay and fuel dock and other accommodations that will help the departmental staff provide efficient and reliable water and sewer services for years to come.



