Royalty: Front Row (L/R)-Laura Behm (12), Cody Carmack (12), Laurel Yows (10), Uzoaku Okafor (10)
2nd row (L/R)-Amada Berkstresser (12), Sammi Fulson (11), Olivia Burkett (9)
3rd row (L/R)-Emma Carr (12), Maxwell McKinney (12), Claire Gregory (9), Parker Jones (11)
4th Row (L/R)-Maggie O'Connor (11), Brian Amoanye (12), Wesley Bazzle (9), Carter Young (10)
Back Row (L/R)-Christian Bishop (11), Elijah Childs (12), Trevor Kardell (9), Trenton Brink (10)
Not pictured-David Treece (12)
The Titans faced off against Ray-Pec at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Courtwarming Queen was crowned at halftime. The King was crowned during the Courtwarming Assembly held at 1:40 p.m. earlier that day.
The dance, hosted by Chuck Nasty from 101.1 The Fox, starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, January 14 and ends at 10:30 p.m.