Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lee’s Summit West High School Courtwarming

Lee’s Summit West High School Courtwarming

Lee’s Summit West High School Courtwarming

January 14, 2017

Royalty: Front Row (L/R)-Laura Behm (12), Cody Carmack (12), Laurel Yows (10), Uzoaku Okafor (10)
2nd row (L/R)-Amada Berkstresser (12), Sammi Fulson (11), Olivia Burkett (9)
3rd row (L/R)-Emma Carr (12), Maxwell McKinney (12), Claire Gregory (9), Parker Jones (11)
4th Row (L/R)-Maggie O'Connor (11), Brian Amoanye (12), Wesley Bazzle (9), Carter Young (10)
Back Row (L/R)-Christian Bishop (11), Elijah Childs (12), Trevor Kardell (9), Trenton Brink (10)
Not pictured-David Treece (12)

The Titans faced off against Ray-Pec at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Courtwarming Queen was crowned at halftime. The King was crowned during the Courtwarming Assembly held at 1:40 p.m. earlier that day. 
The dance, hosted by Chuck Nasty from 101.1 The Fox, starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, January 14 and ends at 10:30 p.m.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,821
Parole Hearing Nears Again As City Remembers
Page Views: 4,657
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 3,843
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Page Views: 2,907
BREAKING: Lee's Summit Students Returning Home Delayed by Accident
Page Views: 1,861
City Manager and Councilmember Claim to Not Know 39-Year-Old Conflict of Interest State Statute
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
“It’s a big game for us”
“It’s a big game for us”
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio