Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun Point

Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun Point

Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun Point

January 28, 2017

Friday night, January 27, Mark Schierholz shared on Facebook that his 16-year-old daughter had been robbed at gun point at a stoplight at the intersection of 291 South and Blue Parkway earlier that same night. 

Schierholz's daughter was robbed by two unidentified suspects. According to the post, she managed to jump back into the car, back into one of the suspects, and drive to the BP gas station at that same intersection for help. 

The suspects made off with her phone and $10. Reportedly, the were not after the car, just the phone, and the money. 

According to the Lee's Summit Police Department, officers responded at 6:56 p.m. The victim then reported the incident and described the suspects as two black, male teenagers. The investigation is ongoing. 

In a statement to the Tribune, Schierholz said, "All parents and children need to be aware that this can and does happen, and maybe our story will help someone avoid this situation, or at the very least show things you can do to get away. My daughter was very brave, she did as she was taught, and used her head to make a split second decision, that may have saved her life. Property can be replaced, people can't. Please follow the story, as it unfolds we will make updates."


