Legacy Park Amphitheater Concerts July 29, 2017



Georgia Satellites



Taking the stage at Legacy Park Amphitheater on Saturday July 29 is The Georgia Satellites. The 1986 hit single Keep Your Hands to Yourself rocked hard. The Satellites weren't a back-to-basics roots rock band either, they are a straightforward sound with a Southern, backwoods bent. Gates open at 5p.m.; concert begins at 7p.m. Presale tickets are $15 and are available now at rocktheamp.net or by calling 816-969-1500. Tickets may be purchased at the gate for $20 the night of the show.



So, “Don’t hand me no lines… keep your hands to yourself,” and invite your friends to “Rock the Amp” at Lee's Summit’s premier outdoor concert venue, Legacy Park Amphitheater. Food and drink vendors will be onsite. No coolers or outside food will be allowed. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on! For tickets or more information, call Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation at 816-969-1500 or visit rocktheamp.net.



Uncle Kracker



Taking the stage at Legacy Park Amphitheater on Saturday, August 5 is Uncle Kracker. His 2000 major label debut, Double Wide, fittingly went double-platinum and yielded #1 smash Follow Me. Its 2002 follow-up No Stranger to Shame reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as In a Little While and the powerful cover of Dobie Grays Drift Away, which set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, topping their #1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks. Gates open at 5p.m.; concert begins at 7p.m. Presale tickets are $25 and are available now at rocktheamp.net or by calling 816-969-1500. Tickets may be purchased at the gate for $35 the night of the show.



Blues Fest

Also, come on out to Legacy Park Amphitheater the night before (Friday, August 4) for a free concert—Blues Fest! This year’s Blues Fest features music from Knock Kneed Sally, Doghouse Daddies, and Brandon Miller Band. Gates open at 6p.m.; concert begins at 7p.m. Mark your calendars and invite your friends to “Rock the Amp” with you at Legacy Park Amphitheater—Lee's Summit’s premier outdoor concert venue. Food and drink vendors will be onsite. No coolers or outside food will be allowed. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on! For tickets or more information, call Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation at 816-969-1500 or visit rocktheamp.net!









