The 2018 Budget has been adopted and is posted on the website for you to view. The total budget is $313,873,977 which reflects a 1.14% increase from the 2017 adopted budget. The budget included long overdue pay increases for our Sheriffs Deputy's and Corrections Officer's. During the January 22nd legislative meeting we passed Resolution number 19694 which allows for the wage increase to $15.00 per hour for our Corrections Officers, this increase is retroactive to January 1st.





Deputy Sheriff Lauren Michael was presented with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Medal of Valor for her actions that lead to the arrest of a wanted felon at the Raytown Wal-Mart over the 2017 Memorial Day Weekend. This is a distinguished honor, the highest decoration for bravery exhibited by a public safety officer in the United States, and she should be praised for the courageous act she demonstrated.





There will be a new attraction at Longview Lake this summer. Rowdy Ribbit's is a 40' X 100' system that contains a series of large inflatables such as slides, trampolines and bridges. The inflatables will be securely anchored to the bottom of the lake using cement and recycled tires. Rowdy Ribbit's will be open from Memorial Day through Labor Day for an additional fee. This attraction is fun for everyone, and if you don't meet the height requirements (48"or taller) don't worry, head on over to the "Tad Pool" where there will be fun things for the younger kids to do.





The contract has been signed and we are ready for Radmacher Brothers Excavating to start working on clearing up the Rock Island Rail Corridor. Their bid came in $1.67 million under the engineer's estimate of $5.37 million. The Rock Island Rail Corridor Authority (RIRCA) is certain that these savings will allow them to create a better asset for Jackson County. A Federal Highway Administration grant will pay 80 percent of the cost, which accounts for $2.9 million of the estimated total. We're moving forward and will hopefully be able to see the progress very soon!





We have updated our website to make it more user friendly and visually appealing. Please take some time to familiarize yourself with the new format at Jacksongov.org and give me your feedback.





Every February 14, across the United States candy, flowers and gifts are exchanged between loved ones, all in the name of St. Valentine. But who is this mysterious saint, and where did these traditions come from? As legend has it, St. Valentine was a priest who served during third century Rome. During that time, there was an Emperor who ruled Rome named Claudius II. Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those that were married and outlawed marriage for all young men serving in his army. Supposedly, Valentine decided this decree just wasn't fair and chose to marry young couples secretly. When Emperor Claudius II found out about Valentine's actions he had him imprisoned, and later put to death. Some stories say that the young couples, who Valentine had married, gave flowers and letters to Valentine when they visited him in the prison.





In a slightly different version of the legend, Valentine was an imprisoned man who fell in love with his jailer's daughter. Before he was put to death he sent the first 'valentine' to his love when he wrote her a letter and signed it 'Your Valentine'. These words are still used on cards today. Perhaps we'll never know the true identity and story behind the man named St. Valentine, but this much is for sure... February has been the month to celebrate love for a long time, dating back to the Middle Ages. In fact, Valentine's Day ranks second only to Christmas in number of greeting cards sent.





Theresa Galvin

6th District Jackson County Legislator

TGalvin@JacksonGov.org

816-881-3132