Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lemonade Stand Raises Money for Hurricane Harvey

Lemonade Stand Raises Money for Hurricane Harvey

Lemonade Stand Raises Money for Hurricane Harvey

September 9, 2017

Lee's Summit 10 year-old, Cruz Ruoff, wanted to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He went about it by selling a cup of lemonade for $1 each. 

With the help of the community and friends, he was able to raise $550!



