|
|
|
|
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
|
|
Home
»
News
»
Lemonade Stand Raises Money for Hurricane Harvey
|
|
Lemonade Stand Raises Money for Hurricane Harvey
September 9, 2017
Lee's Summit 10 year-old, Cruz Ruoff, wanted to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He went about it by selling a cup of lemonade for $1 each.
With the help of the community and friends, he was able to raise $550!
|
|
|
Powell Gardens Spring Forecast: New Events and Better Member Benefits